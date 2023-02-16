Hjalmar Ekdal has his say on Vincent Kompany and the ‘schooling’ he’ll get at Burnley

Burnley’s Hjalmar Ekdal says he will become a better player under the guidance of Clarets boss and former Manchester City centre-back Vincent Kompany.

Kompany brought Ekdal, 24, to Burnley last month. The Clarets paid Swedish side Djurgarden an undisclosed fee for the centre-back who has three caps for Sweden, and has since made three appearances for Burnley, scoring one goal as well.

Ekdal has slotted straight into the side in place of the injured Taylor Harwood-Bellis, taking no time to adapt to the Championship. And speaking to the club ahead of this weekend’s trip to 4th place Luton Town, Ekdal has hailed Burnley boss Kompany and the lessons he’s learning from the four-time Premier League winning centre-back.

Ekdal said:

“I can be a better player because of the schooling I get here. You learn stuff everyday and he [Vincent Kompany] talks to me about things I didn’t even hear about before I came here. It’s really helpful and I’m certainly going to develop as a player.”

Ekdal also said:

“I like it [the Championship] so far, it’s tough. The intensity of games is much higher. It’s new but I feel like I’m adapting quickly and there’s three games now where I think I’ve done well.”

Ekdal has played alongside Jordan Beyer in the middle of defence in Burnley’s last three league matches, with the pair contributing to two clean sheets in those three games. Last time out, Burnley drew 1-1 at home to Watford but they now have an eight point gap to Sheffield United in 2nd after the Blades lost at home to Middlesbrough last night.

The season ahead…

Ekdal comes into Burnley at a difficult time. He’s inexperienced in the Championship and he’s been thrust straight into the Clarets’ starting XI, with pressure on Burnley to go on and claim the title comfortably.

But so far, Ekdal has performed really well. He’s definitely a Kompany-type player and at 24 years old, he has his whole career ahead of him. The remainder of this season will get him acclimatised to English football ahead of the next season, which Burnley look very likely to spend in the Premier League.

Up next for the Clarets is a trip to Luton Town this weekend.