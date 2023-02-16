Dean Holden provides promising update on Charlton Athletic man after debut injury blow

Charlton Athletic boss Dean Holden has confirmed Todd Kane is back out on the grass as he steps up his recovery from a hamstring injury.

Charlton Athletic snapped up Kane from Coventry City in January and he was handed his debut in the Addicks’ impressive 2-0 win over Barnsley. However, he was forced off at half-time and has remained sidelined since.

It has made for a tough start to life on loan at The Valley for Kane, but it will be hoped that he can kick on once he makes his return to make an impression in South London.

Now, Holden has issued a promising update on the 29-year-old’s recovery bid.

As quoted by the South London Press, the Addicks boss said that the former Chelsea full-back recent underwent a scan and has since been out on the grass to do some light jogging. He said:

“The scan was what we wanted to see on that follow-up results.

“Toddy is back out doing some light jogging with the physios on the grass pitch. That’s a positive – that he’s moving on schedule.”

1 of 15 Who is this? Tim Krul Angus Gunn Alex Palmer Anthony Patterson

Pushing to return…

Kane’s injury on his debut came as a blow to all but now that he’s pushing to return to full fitness, it will be hoped that he can avoid any fresh obstacles. He has struggled with injuries at times before but if he can stay fit, the Huntingdon-born defender can still have a positive impact at The Valley.

Bringing him back too early could lead to re-injury, leading to a further spell on the touchline.

While there are options in place to operate at full-back, the Addicks need to remain patient in bringing Kane back, despite this positive update on his bid to return to full fitness.

Sean Clare has been the go-to option at right-back, so Kane will have him to dislodge if he wants to earn a starting role.