Corberan discusses Chalobah substitution during West Brom’s draw v Blackburn Rovers

West Brom boss Carlos Corberan has played down a potential Nathaniel Chalobah injury, after the January signing was forced off early in last night’s 1-1 draw v Blackburn Rovers.

West Brom hosted Blackburn Rovers in the Championship last night. Jayson Molumby handed the Baggies the lead with 15 minutes left to play, but Ben Brereton Diaz scored a late equaliser for the visitors. Molumby came on soon after the restart in place of Chalobah, who limped off the pitch.

But speaking to BirminghamLive, Corberan had this to say on Chalobah:

“I didn’t talk with the doctor at the end, but it doesn’t look like an injury. He received a kick and it was on the nerve. He couldn’t find the mobility, and he was having a pain which didn’t allow him to keep going.”

Chalobah, 28, joined on a permanent deal from Fulham last month. He’s now made three Championship appearances for the Baggies with last night’s game being his first start for the club.

“We know he’s a player who, like Marc [Albrighton], is someone who can help us to keep growing in the squad to make us a better team,” Corberan continued. “Of course Chalobah is a player who has a lot of possibilities to help the team a lot.”

West Brom lost away at Birmingham City last weekend, then drawing at home to Blackburn Rovers. Corberan’s side now sit in 10th place of the Championship table but there remains just two points between them and Watford in 6th.

Chalobah on the mend…

Chalobah hasn’t played a lot of football in the past season-and-a-half. He played 20 times in the Championship last season but featured just four times in the Premier League during the first half of this season, so it’s going to take a bit of time for Chalobah to get completely match fit.

But he looks like a very keen signing and Corberan will be pleased that Chalobah didn’t appear to pick up an injury in last night’s game, just a knock.

Up next for the Baggies is a trip to Watford on Monday, in what will be a huge game for both sides.