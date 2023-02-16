Burnley injury news ahead of Luton Town clash: Beyer latest + updates on Benson and Rodriguez

Burnley look set to be without Jordan Beyer, Manuel Benson, and Jay Rodriguez for this weekend’s trip to Luton Town.

Burnley head to Kenilworth Road on Saturday afternoon, to face Luton Town in the Championship. The Hatters sit in 4th place of the Championship table as things stand – 19 points behind leaders Burnley who drew at home to Watford in their last outing.

It was a tough evening for Burnley and this weekend’s game at Luton will be another tough one. For Clarets boss Vincent Kompany, this weekend’s game may be made tougher as it appears he’ll be without a recent key performer in Beyer – the on loan German has started 14 of the 15 for Burnley but was forced off in the first half v Watford.

Kompany said of Beyer:

“Like I said before, we don’t think it’s bad, meaning no dramatic scenarios. But the last thing we want to do is make it worse so we’ll see, but we don’t think it’s going to be long.”

Elsewhere, Kompany revealed that Benson and Rodriguez are on the mend, but LancsLive suggest that the pair will be out of action this weekend.

“Jay Rodriguez, he’s just had to shake off a couple of things,” Kompany continued. “It was a niggle first and then he felt a little bit sick so that was the second thing that came on top of it, so he’s been a bit unfortunate and it’s nothing more than that.

“Hopefully we’ll have him back soon, but with the run of games, I can’t tell you exactly which game and in terms of Benson, it was a nasty kick and he’s still recovering. We feared the worst initially but we’re just glad that we’ve been able to eliminate that fear. He’s going to be back soon but I don’t know which game as well.”

Opportunities…

Beyer was replaced by Ameen Al Dakhil on Tuesday night, so expect the Belgian to get his first league start for Burnley on Saturday. Elsewhere Rodriguez’s continued absence means Michael Obafemi and Lyle Foster both have a chance to start, with Ashley Barnes also in the mix to make the starting XI.

Kompany’s squad depth has been the defining factor in Burnley’s success this season. Even with key players like Benson and Rodriguez out, Burnley still have some quality options to call upon, so expect Burnley to field another very strong XI on Saturday and give Luton Town a very good game.

The Hatters are no pushovers though. They’re bang in form and after seeing Watford hold Burnley at Turf Moor, Luton will surely fancy their chances.

The game kicks off at 3pm on Saturday.