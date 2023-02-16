Barnsley injury latest: Long-term absentee on the brink of return as Duff provides promising updates

Barnsley winger Luke Thomas is closing in on a long-awaited return to action and could be available to face Cheltenham Town this weekend.

Barnsley have had to contend with a fair few injuries in recent times but they’ve managed to maintain their push for a League One play-off spot. The Tykes sit 6th as it stands and are unbeaten in five, winning four of those games too.

Next up for Michael Duff is former club Cheltenham Town, who managed to end their winless run with a 2-1 victory over Cambridge United last time out.

Ahead of the game, there’s been encouraging news on the injury front for Barnsley too.

After Duff’s pre-match press conference, trusted reporter Doug O’Kane provided the latest. He stated on Twitter that winger Luke Thomas could be selected after suffering a broken leg in training back in October.

There has also been progress for sidelined trio Josh Benson, Robbie Cundy and Jason McCarthy. The latter is still set to miss the rest of the season, but ex-Burnley midfielder Benson is the closest to a return.

Pre-Cheltenham press conference at Oakwell with Michael Duff.

Luke Thomas will be available for game if selected.

Benson the closest of injured players, out on the grass.

Cundy looking more positive now.

McCarthy back on grass this week but still out for season.

Welcome boosts for Duff…

After a long road to recovery, Thomas’ return to the side will be a welcome sight for all. Whether it comes this weekend against Cheltenham Town, it remains to be seen, but his nearing return to contention is something everyone will take some joy from.

The progress for Benson, Cundy and McCarthy is encouraging too, but it remains to be seen just when the first two return while the latter builds towards a return far further down the line.

It will bring more squad depth for Duff to call upon and the selection headaches he faces can only be a good thing as he looks to guide the Tykes back to Championship football.