3 free agent right-backs Swansea City should consider signing this summer including Norwich City man

Swansea City have had a right-back on their transfer wishlist for a while now.

The Swans wanted to sign one last summer but could only bring in Matthew Sorinola on loan. And reports going into last month’s transfer window suggested that Russell Martin was still looking to add a new name on the right.

But, as Swansea City fans know, the club failed to sign a single new player last month. Attentions are quickly turning towards the summer transfer window and it really needs to be a big one for the Swans, with fans starting to lose patience.

Here we look at three right-backs who are set to become free agents in the summer, and who could be realistic targets for the Swans…

Jack Stacey

Bournemouth right-back Stacey is out of contract in the summer, and there’s no news of a new deal being in the pipelines. The 26-year-old began his career at Reading but made his name with Luton Town, before being snapped up by Bournemouth in 2019.

He’s since featured 85 times in league competitions for Bournemouth, with nine appearances to his name in the Premier League this season. He’s a dynamic right-back who often plays in fast-paced Bournemouth sides, making him an ideal Swansea City target.

Sam Byram

Former Leeds United and current Norwich City man Byram is also out of contract in the summer. The 29-year-old was once regarded as one of the brightest youngsters in the country but injury has hampered his last few seasons, with Byram having been sidelined since November.

But when fit, Byram is one of Norwich’s most dependable and exciting players. He’s a right-back who loves to venture forward, but his Leeds United upbringing has given his a hardened nature which makes him a top Championship player on his day.

If he can prove his fitness, he’d be a shrewd summer signing for a lot of teams.

Ryan Nyambe

Nyambe left Blackburn Rovers as a free agent last summer, before signing for neighbours Wigan Athletic on a one-year deal. He’s since featured 17 times in the Championship this season but previously racked up more than 200 total appearances for Rovers.

He’s a combative player with a good amount of Championship experience for a 25-year-old. He’s not really kicked on at Wigan but then again, they’ve endured a really poor season so far. If his side go down then expect Nyambe to be on the move again, and expect a few Championship and maybe top end League One sides to take a look.