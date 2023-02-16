3 free agent goalkeepers Stoke City should consider signing this summer including Leeds United man

Stoke City needed a goalkeeper in last month’s transfer window, and they ended up signing Matija Sarkic on loan from Wolves.

It’s a solid signing for the Potters, but it’s only a temporary signing. In the summer transfer window, Neil will be in the market for another no.1 and he’ll no doubt scour the free agent market to see which names might be a good fit for his side.

Here are three goalkeepers set to become free agents in the summer, who could be realistic transfer targets for Stoke City…

Joel Robles

Now at Leeds United, former Wigan Athletic and Everton shot-stopper Robles is a very experienced goalkeeper. He became hot property in England last summer after leaving Real Betis, but he’s yet to make his Premier League debut for Leeds, having only featured in cup competitions.

The Spaniard made 65 total appearances for Everton between 2013 and 2018, with 20 of those coming in the 2016/17 Premier League season. Robles is also a Europa League and Super Cup winner with Atletico Madrid and an FA Cup winner with Wigan.

A recent report from LeedsLive suggested that Robles looked likely to leave in the summer when his contract expires.

Marcus Bettinelli

The 30-year-old Bettinelli sealed a surprise move to Chelsea in 2021. He’s still waiting to make his Premier League debut for the club, but he has played once in the FA Cup. He’s an experienced name in the Football League having previously represented both Fulham and Middlesbrough, making 41 Championship outings for the latter in the 2020/21 campaign.

He’s out of contract in the summer and there’s no news of a potential new contract for the Englishman, so he’d be a solid option for Stoke City to look at.

Asmir Begovic

Former Stoke City legend Begovic sees his Everton contract expire in the summer. The Bosnian featured 172 times for Stoke City between 2010 and 2015, having since represented the likes of Chelsea, Bournemouth, Qarabag, AC Milan, and now Everton.

At 35 years old, Begovic is one of the most experienced goalkeepers around. He had an offer to join Cristiano Ronaldo at Al-Nassr last month but Everton rejected the offer (via HITC), and now Begovic looks set to see out his contract at Goodison Park.

He’d be a throwback signing for the Potters, but Neil would be getting a tried and tested goalkeeper in Begovic.