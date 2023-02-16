3 free agent centre-backs Birmingham City should consider signing this summer including Brighton man

Birmingham City have made use of the loan market this season. But come the summer, Blues will need to sign a lot of new players.

And defensively, John Eustace might have a bit of a rebuilding task on his hands his the likes of Dion Sanderson and Auston Trusty set to return to their parent clubs at the end of the season.

The pair are arguably Blues’ best two centre-backs but it seems like Blues might not be able to afford permanent deals for either player, so expect the club to scout the free agent market for some potential new signings.

Here we look at three centre-backs who are set to become free agents in the summer, and who could realistically be targeted by Birmingham City…

Jake Cooper

Millwall enforcer Cooper sees his contract expire in the summer. The 28-year-old former Reading man has been a key performer since joining the Lions during the 2016/17 campaign, having played more than 250 times in all competitions for the club.

He’s someone who will have plenty of Championship suitors in the summer if he sees out his Millwall contract. But whether or not he signs a new deal could depend on whether or not Millwall earn promotion, which as of right now, seems like a bit of a stretch.

Gary Rowett will no doubt want him to stay on but after a few failed promotion bids, Cooper might fancy a new challenge.

Jan Paul van Hecke

Blackburn Rovers’ 2021/22 Player of the Season, van Hecke looked set to take the Premier League by storm this time round. But he’s featured just twice in the Premier League, missing out on loan moves last summer and last month.

He’s out of contract at the end of the season and given how little game time he’s been given this season, he could well be counting down the days until his Brighton deal expires. He’s had plenty of Championship interest in the past and expect clubs to want him this summer too – he’d be a huge signing for Blues, but they’d have to fend off a lot of competition to make it happen.

Jonny Evans

100 caps for Northern Ireland, 198 appearances for Manchester United, and nearly 150 for Leicester City, Evans is one of the most experienced centre-backs around. But he’s out of contract in the summer and having featured just nine times in the Premier League this season – and 18 times in the last campaign – he looks set to move on.

At 35 years old, Evans may have a few more decent years ahead of him. And given his experience, he’ll no doubt be an attractive option for a lot of Championship clubs, and for a youthful side like Birmingham City, Evans could be a really shrewd capture.

He’d bring a great amount of experience and leadership to the side, but there may be concerns over his recent injury record.