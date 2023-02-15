What’s former QPR and Wigan Athletic man James Perch up to these days?

James Perch played for Wigan Athletic between 2013 and 2015, and for QPR between 2015 and 2018.

Perch, now age 37, began his career with Nottingham Forest. He racked up 220 total appearances for the Reds before joining Newcastle United in 2010, where he spent a further three years. Wigan snapped him up in 2013 and helped the Latics reach the FA Cup semi-final in 2014, missing just 11 league games across two seasons at the club.

Perch then joined QPR in 2015 and in his first two seasons at the club was a regular starter on the right side of defence, but injury started to hamper his time at the club and he left in 2018.

So what’s Perch up to these days?

After leaving QPR, Perch signed for Scunthorpe United who were then in League One. He became an important player right from the off but he couldn’t prevent the club from relegation into League Two. After one more season at the club, Perch then joined his hometown club Mansfield Town in 2020, and he remains with the Midlands club today.

After struggling with injury last time round, Perch seems to be finding his fitness again having featured 22 times in League Two for Mansfield this season, who currently sit in 5th place of the table.

The veteran full-back brings a wealth of experience to a side chasing promotion to League One. He came under criticism at times during his career, having struggled with QPR on occasion, but he’s nearing his 600th career appearance and a footballer doesn’t amass that amount of games if they’re not worthy of it.

Perch is rapidly approaching his 20th year in the game and he’s still going strong today.