What’s former Blackburn Rovers and Stoke City man Steven Nzonzi up to these days?

Steven Nzonzi spent time on the books with Blackburn Rovers and Stoke City during his time on these shores.

Blackburn Rovers first brought Nzonzi over to England. After spend time in a host of French academies, he eventually settled with Amiens SC, impressing with the club enough to earn himself an Ewood Park switch.

Arriving at the age of 20, Nzonzi was able to solidify a place in Rovers’ first-team plans early on and in the 2009/10 season – his first with the club – he was named as their Player of the Year. He would spend three years in Lancashire overall, managing five goals and five assists before heading to Stoke City in 2012.

Nzonzi spent three years with the Potters too, also becoming a regular starter there. Across three seasons, he only missed five Premier League games out of 114 in an impressive feat. His six-year stay in England would come to a close in the summer of 2015, sealing an eye-catching move to Spanish giants Sevilla.

But what’s Nzonzi up to these days?

After his Blackburn Rovers and Stoke City stints, Nzonzi would go from strength to strength.

He won the Europa League with Sevilla, playing 136 times for the club. Nzonzi won the World Cup with France in 2018 and completed a move to Italian side Roma for a reported £28.5m the same summer. His time in Italy wasn’t quite so successful, featuring 39 times while spending time on loan with Galatasaray and Stade Rennais before leaving for nothing in 2021.

Upon his Roma exit, Nzonzi headed to Qatar to join Al-Rayyan SC, and that’s where he remains today.

Now 34, the former Blackburn Rovers and Stoke City midfielder is still a regular starter in the Qatar Stars League. Overall, Nzonzi has played 41 times for Al-Rayyan, managing six goals and two assists in the process.