‘That’s my fault’ – Mark Robins reacts as Coventry City forward suffers fresh injury blow

Coventry City boss Mark Robins has taken responsibility for Matty Godden’s calf issue following his absence from the midweek win over Millwall.

Coventry City striker Godden has been a solid goalscorer for the Sky Blues since signing from Peterborough United in the summer of 2019, managing 37 goals in 97 outings for the club.

It would have been interesting to see just how many he could have notched up if it wasn’t for injury problems though. The 31-year-old has spent his fair share of time on the sidelines and only returned from a long-term absence in January.

He made a goalscoring return to the starting XI against Luton Town last weekend but was forced off and had to miss the win over Millwall last night.

Now, speaking to Coventry Live, manager Robins has taken the blame for his latest blow.

Following the victory over Gary Rowett’s Lions, he said:

“I asked Matty if he was OK on Saturday and he said, ‘yes, I’m fine.’ He went down with cramp but it’s a tear. So he’s torn his calf, although it’s a very low grade tear.

“But that’s my fault, not his fault, for not taking him off sooner. I should have taken him off earlier.

“But it’s guess work because you are asking them through the game, ‘are you OK,’ and he was telling me he was fine. And at that point he was absolutely fine, but ultimately we needed to get something from that game on Saturday and Matty Godden being on that pitch was important for us to try to do that.”

It is hoped Godden will be fit to return when the Sky Blues host Sunderland on February 25th.

A new blow for Godden…

After his goal against the Hatters, it would have been hoped that Godden could really kick on over the remainder of the season after his lengthy spell watching on from the sidelines.

The slight calf tear marks a new blow for the striker, but with a quick return in sight, the main focus has to be on maintaining his fitness and remaining cautious wherever possible. Top scorer Viktor Gyokeres needs a supporting cast when it comes to chipping in with goals and if fit, Godden can certainly be prolific at this level.

It will be hoped that upon his return, the former Peterborough United and Stevenage striker can help Robins’ side to a successful few months to close out the 2022/23 campaign.