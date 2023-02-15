Sunderland boss Mowbray highlights specific QPR weakness which allowed Black Cats to run riot last night

Tony Mowbray’s Sunderland won 3-0 at QPR last night, piling more misery onto the R’s who are now winless in eight.

Luke O’Nien put Sunderland in front during the first half, with two goals from ex-QPR loanee Jack Clarke sealing what was an impressive win for Sunderland. QPR have now won just one of their last 16 in the league and Neil Critchley has won just one of his 10 games in charge, with the R’s now down to 17th in the league.

Dissecting his side’s win last night, Mowbray explained how he set up with two wider attacking players down the middle, and how that allowed Sunderland to have so much joy in front of goal.

He told the club:

“Well we changed the system, we changed a few players. I think it took them a while to get used to the system, they didn’t just clip straight into it. We’ve had one day working on this, playing with two wide strikers as opposed to what we’d normally play.

“We felt they were vulnerable on transition tonight. Their centre-halves who, whilst they’re good footballers, they’re not the most mobile in the world and so we tried to play pace on the outside of them and break away.”