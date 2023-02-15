Sheffield Wednesday yet to make decision over potential swoop for non-league starlet

Sheffield Wednesday are still casting their eyes over Brighouse Town youngster Sam Reed, a new report from The Star has said.

Sheffield Wednesday are no strangers to bringing a trialist or two into their U21s set-up. Plenty of young talents have been watched by the club’s academy coaches ahead of potential moves, with left-back Reed among them.

It was first reported towards the end of January that the 19-year-old had linked up with the League One promotion hopefuls in a bid to earn a high profile move to Hillsborough.

Now, The Star has provided the latest on Reed’s stint with the Owls.

They report that the Brighouse Town starlet is still with Sheffield Wednesday, but it remains to be seen if he’s offered a deal.

The fact that Reed has been with Wednesday for the best part of three weeks now is surely a good sign. He started for the club’s U21s against Peterborough United on Monday too, giving him another chance to impress Neil Thompson and co.

1 of 15 In what season did David Wagner guide Huddersfield Town to promotion from the Championship? 2015/16 2016/17 2017/18 2019/20

A shrewd swoop?

Of course, it awaits to be seen if Wednesday decide on making a move for the youngster, but he could prove to be a smart addition to their U21s ranks. His time in the Northern Premier League Division One East with Brighouse means he has tasted some senior football, and after a good amount of time with the Owls, he’ll be settling into proceedings with Thompson’s squad.

Plenty of non-league talents have gone on to forge successful senior careers and Reed will be hopeful of doing the same.

A move for a lower-league youngster like Reed seems like a low-risk one to make and given the need for a regular flow of players in and out of the youth ranks, his signing seems like a smart move. It will be interesting to see if he’s done enough to earn a contract though after this extensive trial.