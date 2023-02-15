Sheffield Wednesday duo could return v MK Dons this weekend, says reporter

Dom Howson says Lee Gregory and Mallik Wilks could return to action for Sheffield Wednesday this weekend.

Sheffield Wednesday host MK Dons in League One on Saturday. As things stand, the Owls sit in 2nd place of the League One table but have a six point lead over Bolton Wanderers in 3rd and a game in hand on leaders Plymouth Argyle, who currently sit two points ahead of Darren Moore’s side.

This weekend’s game will be seen as another must-win for Wednesday in their quest for promotion and the Owls’ attack could be bolstered by the returns of Gregory and Wilks. Writing in a recent Q&A for YorkshireLive, Howson wrote that it ‘sounds like Gregory and Wilks should be back soon, possibly Saturday’.

Gregory has missed the last two games and so too had Wilks, with Wednesday already missing a number of first-team players including Callum Paterson, Jack Hunt, and Reece James.

So far this season, Gregory has scored four goals and assisted two more in 23 League One outings, after netting 17 in the league last time round. Wilks signed last summer and he’s since scored once and assisted four in 12 League One outings for the Owls.

A boost for Moore…

Moore’s side have scored five goals in their last two league fixtures. But in the three games before that, they only managed to score one goal in each game. There’s very little to pick at right now but Moore will be glad to have some attacking options back as we go into a congested few weeks.

Gregory and Wilks are both quality players at League One level and Moore will be hoping that the pair can reach full match fitness ahead of the business end of the campaign.

Sheffield Wednesday v MK Dons kicks off at 3pm on Saturday.