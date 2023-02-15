Sheffield United team news and predicted XI to face Middlesbrough: Striker to miss out through new blow

Sheffield United face Middlesbrough in the Championship tonight.

Sheffield United come into their midweek clash off the back of a comfortable 3-0 win over Swansea City at the weekend.

Goals from Sander Berge, Jack Robinson and Oli McBurnie ensured the Blades remain in 2nd place and they have a chance to cut the gap to leaders Burnley to five points after Burnley’s draw with Watford last night.

As for Middlesbrough, they’re 10 points behind Sheffield United in 3rd place after cruising to a 3-1 win over Cardiff City.

Sheffield United team news

While the Blades have been given a welcome boost with midfielder Tommy Doyle‘s return to training, one man who will be sidelined for the tie is Billy Sharp. The skipper is currently wearing a protective boot and has undergone a scan on his ankle.

Fellow striker Will Osula is also out after suffering a broken jaw, although Daniel Jebbison will be available for selection after serving his three-game suspension.

Oli McBurnie has been continuing his gradual return to 100% fitness, while John Fleck returned to the squad against Swansea.

Predicted XI

Foderingham (GK)

Ahmedhodzic

Robinson

Egan

Bogle

McAtee

Norwood

Berge

Osborn

Ndiaye

McBurnie

With Jebbison back available, you would think it will be between him and McBurnie for the starting spot up top, with Iliman Ndiaye sure to remain in the attacking ranks too.

There is room for rotation with the likes of Ciaran Clark, Chris Basham, Ismaila Coulibaly and Ben Osborn pushing for starts, and the latter may well come into the side; be it on the left in place of Max Lowe or for one of the midfielders.

Tonight’s tie kicks off at 20:00 and will be broadcast live on Sky Sports Football.