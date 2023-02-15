QPR confirm non-league moves for academy trio

QPR youngsters Elijah Anthony, Harun Hamid and Matteo Salamon have all left the club on loan, it has been confirmed.

QPR’s youth academy has seen plenty of young players impress and break into senior football over the years, and three hopeful of doing so in the years to come are Anthony, Hamid and Salamon.

All have found opportunities with the club’s U18s and U21s before, while young ‘keeper Salamon has also spent time out on loan with Uxbridge and Hampton & Richmond this season.

Now, it has been confirmed by the R’s that all three players will be heading out on temporary deals.

In his third temporary move of the season, 18-year-old Salamon links up with Hanwell Town. Anthony, a 19-year-old defender, has linked up with Waltham Abbey, while midfielder Hamid has headed to Kingstonian in search of some senior minutes.

All deals will last for a month initially, though they can also feature for the club’s B team.

Kicking on away from Loftus Road…

With first-team opportunities at QPR not quite on the horizon for the youngsters just yet, temporary spells away from the club could be ideal for their development as they look to take their game to the next level.

Anthony, Hamid and Salamon’s short-term departures could also free up some spots in the youth sides for the coaches to cast their eyes over some other young talents, with a large turnover of youth players likely to come this summer; as is often the case in academies at the end of the season.

With a month to impress away from the club, it will be hoped the trio can make the most of their latest chances to catch the eye.