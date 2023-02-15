New report reveals Rangers’ position in pursuit of Norwich City ace

Rangers are ‘well placed’ in the pursuit of Norwich City goalkeeper Angus Gunn, a new report from Football Insider has said.

Rangers raided Norwich City in the January transfer window, swooping in for attacking midfielder Todd Cantwell.

It seems the Scottish giants are interested in another raid on Carrow Road ahead of the summer too, with The Sun reporting that the Gers are holding an interest in shot-stopper Gunn sa they look for a long-term option in between the sticks.

Now, a fresh report has issued a promising update on the club’s pursuit.

Football Insider claims the Scottish Premiership side are ‘well placed’ to sign Gunn from Norwich City. Rangers’ sporting director Ross Wilson is already familiar with Gunn after bringing him to Southampton and given the recent relationship between the two clubs, it seems an Ibrox move could end up coming to fruition for the former Manchester City goalkeeper.