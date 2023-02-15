Middlesbrough team news and predicted XI to face Sheffield United: No new concerns for Carrick’s side

Middlesbrough travel to Sheffield United in the Championship this evening.

Middlesbrough have lost just two of their last 14 games in the division under Michael Carrick, winning 11 during that time, and they come into the clash with the Blades in 3rd place.

A win would see them close the gap on Paul Heckingbottom’s side to seven points, although it could be back to 10 if Sheffield United win their game in hand on the Teessiders.

Last time these two sides met back in August, the points were shared. Chuba Akpom scored both of Boro’s goals, whilst Sander Berge and a Ryan Giles own goal meant the game ended 2-2 at the Riverside.

Middlesbrough team news

There are no new concerns for Carrick to contend with going into this one; but along with this, there are no injured players closer to returning to action either.

Defenders Matt Clarke, Anfernee Dijskteel and Darnell Fisher remain out injured, meaning there aren’t too many options at the back for Carrick to rotate if he wanted to.

Tommy Smith and Ryan Giles have started every game under the Boro boss at full-back, whilst two of Darragh Lenihan, Dael Fry and Paddy McNair have been used in the heart of the back four and will likely continue to do so tonight.

Predicted XI

Steffen (GK)

Smith

Lenihan

McNair

Giles

Howson

Hackney

Forss

Akpom

McGree

Archer

New signing Archer got off the mark against Cardiff City at the weekend, and will keep his place ahead of Matt Crooks and Fulham loanee Rodrigo Muniz. Elsewhere, the rest of the team has remained near enough the same for a number of weeks and is likely to be unchanged here.

McNair came in to replace the suspended Fry against Watford and impressed and kept his place against Cardiff City. He could be rotated for Fry, but the Northern Irishman’s impressive showings mean he could very easily remain in the back four alongside Lenihan.

January arrival Dan Barlaser is still looking for his first start and could be in contention to come in for the captain Jonny Howson. But Howson’s experience could prove vital in such a big game at the top end of the table and so Barlaser is more likely to be introduced from the bench.