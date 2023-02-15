Manchester United loan man to be assessed after latest QPR injury worry

QPR boss Neil Critchley has said loan man Ethan Laird will be assessed after a new hamstring worry.

QPR recruited Laird on loan from Manchester United in the summer and after an impressive start to life in West London, the youngster has struggled somewhat in recent months.

He’s maintained his place as a regular starter under Neil Critchley but has drawn criticism at times, also struggling with a hamstring issue. Now, after being forced off at half time in the midweek defeat to Sunderland, a fresh update has emerged.

As quoted by West London Sport, R’s boss Critchley has said Laird will be assessed after feeling the same issue again.

In a brief update, he said:

“He felt his hamstring, so we’ll have to look at it.”

The blow means question marks surround Laird’s availability ahead of this weekend’s tough test against Middlesbrough, so it remains to be seen what comes of their assessment of the injury.

Another issue for QPR…

While Laird has been out of form, it will only come as another blow for Critchley if he joins the growing list of names on the sidelines. Osman Kakay is the obvious replacement on the right-hand side, while Albert Adomah is another option if a change to a formation with wing-backs was made.

Laird has shown time and time before what he’s capable of at this level, impressing with the R’s in their strong start to the season while also enjoying a fruitful spell at Swansea City before.

He’s an attacking threat but has struggled defensively, so if Critchley is to get the best out of the Manchester United talent, it may be best to revert to a system that gives him more attacking freedom. It remains to be seen how long he’s facing out though after this latest hamstring concern.