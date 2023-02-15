‘Killing us’ – Neil Critchley reveals clear position on QPR job after one win in 11 games

QPR boss Neil Critchley has made no secret about how he feels amid the R’s dreadful run but insisted he believes he’s still the right man for the job in West London.

QPR have been on a slide for some time now, falling far away from the play-off fight and towards the lower echelons of the division. Critchley has overseen just one win in 11 games since taking over from Michael Beale, with their poor form leaving them in 17th.

Their struggles persisted on Tuesday night too, losing 3-0 to Sunderland. Luke O’Nien netted in the first half before a late brace from Jack Clarke condemned the R’s to yet another defeat.

As a result, further criticism has piled on manager Critchley, but he’s got no doubt that he’s the man for the job still, speaking with West London Sport, he said:

“I believe I am, yes. I believe in my own ability to get the best out of this group of players.

“I didn’t see a team that wasn’t together or fighting tonight. I saw the players having a go.

“But it’s mistakes that are killing us. Sloppy goals are killing us. I didn’t see a team that had given up or lacked heart or desire.”

He would go on to add that while the winless streak is far from enjoyable, his focus is on pushing through the struggles and finding a way to get the best out of what he’s got.

“I’d be lying if I said I was enjoying the situation and the run we’re on,” Critchley added.

“But you know what you sign up for when you take the job as a manager. It’s a tough moment but you have to roll your sleeves up and fight.

“If you ask any coach what they need, it’s always time. I know what I want to do and how I want to do it. I have to find a way to get the best out of these players.”