John Mousinho facing double injury worry ahead of Portsmouth’s clash with Lincoln City

Portsmouth duo Marlon Pack and Di’Shon Bernard are facing a race for fitness ahead of this weekend’s trip to Lincoln City.

Portsmouth were able to get back to winning ways on Tuesday night with a victory over in-form relegation candidates Burton Albion. The Brewers had won their last three straight games, while Pompey were winless in three.

However, a late goal from Spurs loanee Dane Scarlett ensured the Fratton Park outfit picked up a valuable three points.

There were question marks surrounding the absences of both Pack and Bernard though. Both played all 90 minutes in the loss to Plymouth Argyle at the weekend but they were omitted from the squad for the Burton Albion tie on Tuesday.

Now, Pompey boss Mousinho has shed light on their absences.

As quoted by The News, Mousinho revealed that Pack was struggling with a persisting knee problem while Manchester United loanee Bernard was out through a slight muscle issue. Both could return in time for the weekend, but they will be closely monitored.

Mousinho said:

“Di’Shon has a little muscle injury and Marlon has an old knee problem which needs managing.

“It’s nothing serious, but they need managing over the next 48-72 hours.

“I wouldn’t rule them out of Saturday, but maybe. We have to see. If they weren’t close to it, we wouldn’t have put them through any fitness test. They are close to it, but obviously in all League One games you need players firing and as close to 100% as we can possibly get because these are tough, tough games and you need everyone at it.”

Time will tell…

Pack has proven to be an important player for his hometown side since coming in last summer and having donned the captain’s armband for all of his five outings under Mousinho, the experienced midfielder will have a big role to play moving forward.

As for Bernard, not much has been seen of him just yet after his January arrival but he put in an assured debut at right-back against Barnsley. He looks as though he could be a solid option at the back over the rest of the season too, so it will be hoped his slight issue doesn’t become a persistent one.

Both would be welcome returnees for the Lincoln City tie but Mousinho will be wary of pushing them back too soon, and with options in place as cover, it will be wise to avoid any unnecessary risks.