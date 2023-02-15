‘It will depend on…’ – Howson discusses potential new deal for Sheffield Wednesday man who’s out of contract in the summer

Dom Howson believes Callum Paterson would like to extend his stay at Sheffield Wednesday, but questions whether or not the Scot would play regularly in the Championship next season.

Paterson, 28, sees his Sheffield Wednesday contract expire in the summer. The versatile attacker has featured 19 times in League One this season, scoring three goals – most notably scoring the winner in the 1-0 win over Plymouth Argyle earlier in the month.

He came close to joining Hearts last month. But the move didn’t go through and soon after, reports revealed that Wednesday had opened contract talks with Paterson. And writing for YorkshireLive in a recent Q&A, Howson has had his say on whether or not Paterson will sign a new contract:

“It will depend on the terms and what division Wednesday are playing in next season. I think he’s happy at the club and would ideally like to extend his stay. He was in really good form before he picked up his injury. Could he cut it in the Championship? I doubt he would be a regular if Wednesday got promoted but I could see him as a useful squad player. Would Paterson be happy with a bit-part role? I’m not sure he would at this stage of his career.”

Paterson is currently sidelined with a muscle injury and looks set to miss the next few weeks of action. In his first two seasons at the club, Paterson only missed eight league games, but injuries have hampered his 2022/23 campaign so far.

1 of 15 Who is this? Tim Krul Angus Gunn Alex Palmer Anthony Patterson

New deal for Paterson?

There’s no doubting that Paterson has been a very useful player for Sheffield Wednesday. But there’s no doubting that the Owls are moving forward and that – should Sheffield Wednesday earn promotion this season – Paterson would become a rotational player next season.

Darren Moore and the Wednesday officials seem keen to tie Paterson down to a new deal, as to avoid losing him on a free transfer at the end of this season. But it’s down to the player and whether or not he feels he has much of a future left at Hillsborough.

Sheffield Wednesday return to action v MK Dons this weekend.