‘It doesn’t look good’ – Bilic confirms devastating Watford injury blow after last night’s draw at Burnley

Watford boss Slaven Bilic has confirmed that Tom Cleverley has sustained a fresh thigh injury.

Cleverley, 33, made his return to action v Blackburn Rovers over the weekend. The Hornets skipper had spent several months on the sidelines after undergoing surgery on an Achilles injury, but the ex-Manchester United man now has a fresh injury concerns.

Cleverley was set to feature in last night’s 1-1 draw at Burnley in the Championship. But he sustained a thigh injury during the warm up and was subsequently left out of the squad. Bilic confirmed Cleverley’s injury blow, telling the club:

“It’s a big blow for us. He’s our captain and we’ve been waiting a long time for him to come back. It doesn’t look good. The Achilles is okay, but he felt a pop in his thigh and that’s never a good sign.

“I’d be happy if it was only a couple of weeks [out]. Let’s see how he is when we assess him.”

Joao Pedro put Watford ahead in last night’s game. The Hornets led until the 95th minute when Michael Obafemi scored his first goal for Burnley, meaning that the Clarets avoided what would’ve been their third league defeat of the season.

For Watford, it was an impressive point on the road, and one that keeps them in 6th place of the table.