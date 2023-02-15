Hull City injury latest: Rosenior shares updates on Christie and Connolly after Norwich City defeat

Hull City lost 3-1 away at Norwich City in the Championship last night.

Hull City had taken the lead through Jacob Greaves in the first half but Kieran Dowell put Norwich back on level terms going into the break. Goals from Gabriel Sara and Josh Sargent secured the win for Norwich in the second half, handing Hull City only their second defeat in 11 games since the World Cup.

And it was a second game in three days for Hull City who host Preston North End this weekend. Rosenior made a few rotational changes for last night’s game but fan favourite Cyrus Christie picked up an injury in the second half of the game.

Rosenior said of Christie’s injury:

“He had a dead leg. I needed to get him off the pitch… Hopefully he’ll be okay for Saturday.”

And the Tigers were without Brighton loan man Aaron Connolly last night, after he sustained an injury in the goalless draw v Stoke City last weekend.

Rosenior said when asked if the striker could feature v Preston:

“I’m not sure. He had a scan today, it’s worse than we first thought, which is disappointing, so we just need to assess him and make sure that hopefully he gets back as soon as possible.”

Hull City now find themselves in 12th place of the Chamisonhip table, with six points seperating them and Watford in 6th.

1 of 15 In what season did David Wagner guide Huddersfield Town to promotion from the Championship? 2015/16 2016/17 2017/18 2019/20

Up next…

Hull City are next in action v Preston North End this weekend. It’s another tough outing for the Tigers but another winnable one. Rosenior’s task though may be made more difficult if Christie is unavailable for the game.

The Irishman has been a standout performer for Hull City so far this season and replacing his energy and dependability down the right will be very difficult.

But Hull have a decent amount of squad depth and so Christie’s potential absence could open the door for someone like Lewie Coyle to make a rare league start.

Hull City v Preston kicks off at 3pm on Saturday.