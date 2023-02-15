‘He can be very frustrating’ – Mowbray analyses performance of 22-year-old Sunderland man after last night’s win at QPR

Sunderland boss Tony Mowbray expressed his delight for Jack Clarke after last night’s 3-0 win at QPR, with the ex-Spurs man netting twice.

Clarke scored his fifth and sixth Championship goals of the season away at QPR last night. The 22-year-old has now played in all but one of Sunderland’s 31 league games so far this season, scoring six and assisting six more in what has been an overall positive season for the youngster.

Last night, Mowbray started with Clarke alongside Joe Gelhardt in attack. Mowbray said after the game that he played with two wider strikers to try and capitalise on QPR’s lack of pace in the middle of defence, and the players did just that, with Clarke’s late goals sealing an emphatic win on the road for Sunderland.

And speaking on Clarke, Mowbray had this to say:

“Jack was part of the changed formation really. Didn’t ask him to play wide and hug the touchline and give us width, we asked him to play off the shoulder of the centre-half and try and utilise the space behind them… He can be very frustrating sometimes, Jack Clarke, but I suppose most wide wingers can, and yet, so happy for him. He does work hard, he does ask lots of questions, he does want to know the answers to why he’s doing this or why we should play there. Hopefully the answers are there in front of him.”

Clarke has now scored four goals in his last five outings for Sunderland. After signing permanently from Tottenham last summer, the former QPR loanee has really progressed and under the guidance of an experienced coach in Mowbray, Clarke only seems to be getting better as the season goes on.

One for the future…

Clarke is one of a number of Sunderland youngsters who’ve really impressed this season. But Clarke seems to have been about for a long time now – he initially broke onto the scene with Leeds United during the 2018/19 campaign.

Since then, Clarke has become a really dependable and prolific Championship player and despite his young age, he’s becoming one of the leaders within this Sunderland side – he’ll be crucial to Sunderland’s chance of securing a top-six finish this season.

Sunderland return to action v Bristol City this weekend.