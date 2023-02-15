‘Doesn’t sound great’ – Rotherham United boss issues injury updates on Leeds United, Watford loanees

Rotherham United boss Matt Taylor has said Domingos Quina will be assessed while revealing Leo Hjelde did train on Monday before missing out on the Reading loss.

Watford loan man Quina was in the matchday squad for the Millers’ 2-1 defeats to the Royals but watched on from the bench after dropping out of the warm-up ahead of the game.

As for defender Hjelde, he was absent from the squad completely once again after sitting out of the Blackpool draw too.

It has left Rotherham United pretty light on options in some key areas, and Taylor has now shed light on their situations.

As quoted by The Yorkshire Post, Taylor confirmed that Quina had mentioned a slight knee twinge in Monday’s training before reporting fit and ready for the Tuesday night tie, only to feel the same issue ahead of the game. On the midfielder, he said:

“He opened his knee up yesterday [Monday] in training, which we didn’t think was too severe and he reported fine today [Tuesday]. He started the warm-up and he has opened his knee up making a passing action, which doesn’t sound great as there isn’t much force behind it.

“We will assess it. He is pretty sore right now. It can happen when you open your knee a little bit, hopefully it is not long term.”

As for Hjelde, it seems he’s moving in the right direction after training on Monday, but the Leeds United loanee was deemed not quite ready to feature.

“He did a little bit of training on Monday,” Taylor added.

“A knee collision made him struggle for the next five or 10 minutes. We need Leo back fit and we need our whole squad to be able to contribute. Those are players who couldn’t quite feature and effect the game tonight.”

Fingers crossed…

With Rotherham United firmly in the fight to survive this season, they’re going to need all the help they can get. Someone of Quina’s technical ability could have an important role to play while Hjelde is a valuable left-sided option at the back, so it will be hoped they’re not kept out for too long.

Taylor might be wise to lean on the side of caution with both players for now, especially with Quina given the nature of how his knee twinged in the warm-up.

It remains to be seen just how long their absences extend for as they bid to bring them back into contention as quickly and as safely as possible.