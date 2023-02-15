Darren Moore sheds light on in-form Sheffield Wednesday man’s absence from Morecambe win

Sheffield Wednesday boss Darren Moore has said defender Dominic Iorfa ‘probably’ could have played vs Morecambe but wanted to avoid risking a calf injury.

Sheffield Wednesday man Iorfa has been in impressive form since returning to the starting XI, helping keep three consecutive clean sheets against Wycombe Wanderers, Fleetwood Town and Plymouth Argyle before the 2-2 draw with Ipswich Town.

He played all 90 minutes in the clash with the Tractor Boys too, so it was a concern when he was absent from Tuesday night’s 3-0 win over Morecambe.

The Owls were still able to secure a comfortable win through Barry Bannan’s first-minute strike and Josh Windass’ brace though.

Following the game, Moore was on hand to provide a reassuring update on Iorfa’s fitness too. As quoted by The Star, he admitted that Iorfa ‘probably’ could have played through a slight calf issue, but left him out to avoid any risk. Moore said:

“He got a kick on his calf on Saturday. With the bruising, it tightened up so we didn’t take the risk tonight.

“Probably Dom could have played tonight – we just didn’t want to take the risk with the swelling.”