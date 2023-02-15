Comment: PL man targeted by Middlesbrough and Hull City remains out of contract in the summer, clubs need to be paying attention

Middlesbrough and Hull City were both linked with a move for Brighton & Hove Albion defender Jan Paul van Hecke last month – the Dutchman is out of contract in the summer.

Van Hecke looked like one of the brightest players in the Football League last season. He earned Blackburn Rovers’ Player of the Year award and looked set for another loan spell going into this season. But Brighton kept him at the club where he’s made just two Premier League appearances all season.

Middlesbrough were linked with a loan move for van Hecke last month before Hull City were credited with an interest. A move didn’t come to fruition and van Hecke remains at Brighton, where he sees his deal expire in the summer – there’s no news of a potential new deal either.

A race to sign van Hecke…

Van Hecke has been linked with a number of Championship club across the course of this season; Middlesbrough and Hull City, as well as Blackburn Rovers and Sunderland too. And expect a number of other second tier sides to have had a look too, and with his contract coming to an end, expect more and more teams to start taking an interest.

For Middlesbrough though, van Hecke always looked like a very suitable signing. Michael Carrick’s options at centre-back aren’t in great supply and with names like Anfernee Dijksteel seemingly facing an uncertain future, options at the back are needed.

Hull City meanwhile, they’re a club very much on the up. As they build towards a promotion push, Liam Rosenior will want to have quality players in and van Hecke fits the bill. He’s a defender who can move forward with the ball but who also does the basics very well, making him an ideal player for teams like Boro and Hull who try to play an attractive brand of football, and whose focus is turning towards younger players.

Van Hecke looks set become hot property this summer.