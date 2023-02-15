Chelsea youth coach in contention for Portsmouth role, report reveals

Portsmouth are considering Chelsea youth coach Jon Harley as a contender for the assistant manager post, The News has said.

Portsmouth boss John Mousinho is on the lookout for an assistant manager after his arrival from Oxford United last month.

The search for a no.2 has been ongoing since his arrival and while an appointment hasn’t been made just yet, it is hoped Mousinho will have a new right-hand man come the end of this week.

Now, The News has revealed current Chelsea youth coach and former Pompey player Jon Harley is a strong contender.

They state that the 43-year-old was in attendance of Portsmouth’s midweek win over Burton Albion, watching on as they salvaged a late win courtesy of Tottenham Hotspur loanee Dane Scarlett. Harley is said to be heading ‘a very short list’ of contenders for the post, so it will be interesting to see if there’s further movement on that front soon.

Harley inbound?

Harley spent much of his playing career with Chelsea, Fulham and Burnley, eventually spending a short spell with Portsmouth between 2012 and 2013. He hung up his boots later than year following a stint at Maidstone and has held roles as an assistant manager of Chelsea’s U18 and U21 sides.

At 43, he’s not quite the vastly experienced figure many thought would be coming in to partner rookie boss Mousinho, but he does have a good pedigree behind him after time in the esteemed academy at Stamford Bridge.

After watching on against Burton Albion, it seems he’s a strong contender for the job alongside the new boss, but it remains to be seen if Harley is indeed brought back to Fratton Park.