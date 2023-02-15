Bolton Wanderers star is ‘probably the best’ centre-back in the league, former club’s chief admits

Bolton Wanderers centre-back Ricardo Santos has been labelled as ‘probably the best’ in the league in his position by Darragh MacAnthony.

Bolton Wanderers signed Portuguese defender Santos from Barnet back in the summer of 2020.

Prior to his successful time at The Hive, the centre-back had spent just under three years with Peterborough United. After signing as a youngster, the former Dagenham and Redbridge man played 75 times for Posh. He often drew criticism from supporters but was viewed as a solid prospect by the club before being let go.

Now though, he’s gone from strength to strength with Bolton Wanderers, standing out as a vital player at the back in their rise to the upper echelons in League One.

The club captain’s impact was really on show against former club Posh at the weekend too, netting twice in a rampant 5-0 win. And following the game, Santos has drawn high praise from Darragh MacAnthony, co-owner and chairman of his former club.

Speaking on his podcast ‘The Hard Truth‘ (quotes via The Bolton News), MacAnthony said:

“I thought he was going to be a terrific player for our club. The fans came out and buried me at the time about him. He was young, concentration issues. Players like that, you have to stick with them and play them. Now he is probably the best centre half in League One, very effective.

“He was magnificent to be fair to the boy. He said some stupid things when he left us but I get it – you are young, you are bitter, you have been rejected and the fans have got on your back.”

Kicking on at Bolton…

Santos might not have gone to reach the heights some of Peterborough United’s former talents have, but there’s no doubt that he’s really developed since his time at London Road. At 27, he’s got plenty of time to keep rising too.

He’s a dominant, physical presence at the back and has proven himself as a leader and exemplary figure for Ian Evatt’s side, playing a key role in their rise all the way up to 3rd in the League One table.

With Santos playing at a high level and Bolton in surging form, who knows just where they could find themselves come the end of the season. Consecutive 5-0 wins have lifted Wanderers above Ipswich Town, with the automatic spots now six points away.