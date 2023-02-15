Blackburn Rovers team news and predicted XI to face West Brom: Star man set for return to squad

Blackburn Rovers face West Brom in the Championship tonight.

Blackburn Rovers waited 27 Championship games for their first draw but their last three games have finished level. They’re winless in four and are sliding away from the play-offs, sitting two points off the top-six in 9th place.

As for West Brom, they’re perched just behind Rovers in 9th. A slight blip has seen them lose two of their last three, falling to defeat against Birmingham City in a surprise loss last Friday.

Blackburn Rovers team news

N0. 1 goalkeeper Thomas Kaminski is now facing an extended spell on the sidelines after confirmation that he will be out for up to six weeks through a knee injury. That means Aynsley Pears will be given an extended run in Jon Dahl Tomasson’s starting XI.

Centre-back star Dom Hyam will be a welcome returnee, but it remains to be seen if he comes straight into the starting XI.

1 of 15 In what season did David Wagner guide Huddersfield Town to promotion from the Championship? 2015/16 2016/17 2017/18 2019/20

Predicted XI

Pears (GK)

Brittain

Carter

Wharton

Pickering

Travis

Morton

Thomas

Dack

Brereton Diaz

Gallagher

There’s room for rotation in places for Tomasson but with Hyam only just returning, it could be safest to continue with the partnership of academy graduates Hayden Carter and Scott Wharton at the heart of defence.

Callum Brittain’s recent return could push Joe Rankin-Costello out of the side for the sake of rotation. The latter has shown his development well since coming into the side but considering that he has struggled with injury issues before, it may be best to manage his workload in attack.

Again, there is room for changes in attack too. Sam Gallagher – although struggling for goals – would be a more physical presence than Tyrhys Dolan. It could be worth trying Ben Brereton Diaz as a striker too though amid his extended run without a goal while playing on the left.

The tie kicks off at 20:00 tonight.