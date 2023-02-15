2 players linked with West Brom this season who are out of contract in the summer

West Brom currently sit in 10th place of the Championship table, after losing to neighbours Birmingham City last time out.

And the Baggies return to action v Blackburn Rovers tonight, in what should be a very close game between two teams battling for a spot in the top-six this season.

Whether this season ends in promotion or not for West Brom, another big summer transfer window looks set to be on the cards as Carlos Corberan gears up for his first pre-season at the helm.

And he and his recruitment team might look at some of the names that his side have been linked with this season – here’s two players linked with West Brom this season who are out of contract in the summer….

Lucas Joao

The Reading striker was said to be a target of West Brom’s last summer. The 29-year-old is regarded as a player with great technical ability and prowess in front of goal, but he’s never quite had the consistency – poor luck with injuries hasn’t helped his cause either.

But Joao is at a good age. He’s featured 22 times in the Championship this season and so he seems to be finding some sort of consistency in terms of his fitness, so expect a number of teams to be looking into a move for Joao in the summer when he becomes a free agent.

There’s no signs of a new Reading deal for Joao as things stand.

Josh Onomah

Onomah is another name who was linked with West Brom last summer. He seemingly came close to joining from Fulham before the move fell through, and he’s now at Preston North End where he signed a short-term, permanent deal in last month’s transfer window.

He’s made two substitute appearances for the Lilywhites now and as he builds up his fitness between now and the end of the season, his options could quickly start to open up – a similar case would be Andy Carroll who West Brom signed last season after his short-term Reading deal expired.

Corberan’s central options are pretty stocked up now. But with Jake Livermore out of contract in the summer, West Brom might be on the lookout for another central player come then.