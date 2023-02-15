2 players linked with QPR this season who are out of contract in the summer

QPR are heading towards a busy summer, with the R’s struggling for form on the pitch.

QPR were thumped 3-0 at home to Sunderland last night. The R’s are now winless in their last nine and have won just one of their last 16 in the league, with pressure really starting to mount on Neil Critchley who’s won just one game in charge of the club.

A summer of player sales and new signings looks set to be on the agenda, and here we look at two players who’ve been linked with QPR this season, and who are out of contract in the summer…

Regan Poole

Lincoln City right-back Poole was linked with a number of Championship clubs last month, including QPR. The R’s will be in the market for a new right-back in the summer with Ethan Laird set to return to parent club Manchester United, leaving Osman Kakay as the club’s only option on the right.

Poole is a progressive right-back who can create goal-scoring opportunities, but he’s also a dependable player when it comes to actually defending. His contract length was not disclosed but it’s been suggested (via FLW) that his current contract expires this summer.

Ashley Barnes

Burnley striker Barnes was linked with a move to QPR last month. The R’s needed to sign a striker and in the end they signed Jamal Lowe on loan from Bournemouth, and Chris Martin on a free transfer until the end of the season.

Come the summer time though, QPR will need to further address their lack of goals and Barnes – as things stand – sees his current Burnley contract expire at the end of the season. Despite Burnley’s vast array of attacking talent, Barnes remains an important player for the club, with 22 appearances to his name in the league this season, and with two goals and three assists to his name.

He wouldn’t be a blockbuster signing for QPR, but he’d certainly bring a wealth of experience to the club.