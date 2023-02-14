‘They’re looking a lot better’ – Bristol City v Wigan Athletic prediction: The72

Bristol City host Wigan Athletic in the Championship on Wednesday night.

Bristol City come into their midweek clash with the Latics in the midst of an impressive turnaround.

The Robins are now undefeated in six Championship games and picked up an impressive 1-0 win against Norwich City last time out. Nigel Pearson’s side are now 13th in the table, seven points away from the play-off spots.

As for Wigan Athletic, they picked up a huge win over relegation rivals Huddersfield Town at the weekend. The victory was Shaun Maloney’s first in charge of the club and outs the Latics just one point behind 21st placed Cardiff City.

A win could lift Maloney’s side out of the drop, while the Robins could go within three points of the top-six if results fall in their favour.

Now, ahead of the tie, a handful of our writers have issued their score predictions…

James Ray

“Both sides come into this midweek clash with the wind in their sails after impressive results at the weekend and both will be determined to maintain that momentum moving forward.

“Wigan have been surprisingly resolute at the back under Maloney thus far but that could be put to the test by Bristol City, who have put on some fantastic attacking displays at times this season.

“It’s a tough one to call. Picking up points wherever possible will be crucial in the Latics’ bid to survive and I think they might just snatch one here.”

Score prediction: Bristol City 1-1 Wigan Athletic

Luke Phelps

“Bristol City’s recent form has impressed me. I really thought they’d struggle after losing Antoine Semenyo, and I thought they’d get sucked into a relegation battle in the second half of this season. But the Robins are flying high.

“And Wigan’s win over Huddersfield will do them a world of good. They’ll be brimming with confidence after that and rightly so – they’re looking a lot better under Maloney and after the January transfer window.

“I’m not sure either side can halt the other, so I’ll sit on the fence and say draw.”

Score prediction: Bristol City 1-1 Wigan Athletic