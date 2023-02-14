What’s former West Brom and Ipswich Town man Gareth McAuley up to these days?

West Brom and Ipswich Town both had Gareth McAuley on their books during his playing days.

McAuley, now 43, started out in his native Northern Ireland with Linfield. He came through their youth academy and would spent two years with both Crusaders and Coleraine before coming over to these shored with Lincoln City in 2004.

His impressive time at Sincil Bank saw him help the Imps to back-to-back play-off finishes, earning a move to Leicester City. The defender would play 84 times for the Foxes, then heading to Ipswich Town in 2008.

With the Tractor Boys, McAuley became a star player and featured 127 times over three years. He would notch up nine goals and four assists with the East Anglian side, winning their player of the year award in the 2009/10 season.

McAuley left the club at the end of his contract in 2011, joining West Brom. The next seven years were spent with the Baggies, helping them maintain their Premier League status in all of those seasons. He landed more individual acclaim for his performances at The Hawthorns too, winning their player of the year award and players’ player of the year award in the 2012/13 season.

He played 227 times for Albion, departing upon his contract expiry in 2018.

But what’s McAuley up to these days?

The experienced Northern Irishman didn’t call it a day on his playing career there either. He headed north of the border to join Scottish giants Rangers in September 2018, spending the 2018/19 season at Ibrox.

McAuley played 10 times for the Gers, eventually retiring in September 2019.

Since then, McAuley has begun to embark on a coaching career. Alongside Gerard Lyttle, the former West Brom and Ipswich Town start is overseeing the development of Northern Ireland’s next top talents. He’s Lyttle’s no.2 for the U17s, U18s and U19s and has been since February 2021.

McAuley will be hoping to embark on a successful career in the dugout after a long and fruitful time on the pitch.