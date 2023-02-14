What’s former Charlton Athletic and Sheffield United man Ricky Holmes up to these days?

Charlton Athletic and Sheffield United both had Ricky Holmes on their books during his time in the EFL.

Holmes, now 35, rose through non-league football, making a name for himself with Chelmsford City after time in Southend United’s academy. He then impressed in a three-year stay with Barnet, then spending a year-and-a-half with Portsmouth.

It was with Northampton Town where he next caught the eye though, impressing on the wing to earn the Cobblers promotion and himself a Charlton Athletic move.

With the Addicks, Holmes played 64 times, slightly increasing his yield with 19 goals and 13 assists. He earned their player of the season title in the 2016/17 campaign but was prized away from The Valley in January 2018, being snapped up by Sheffield United.

Much of Holmes’ time with the Blades was spent out on loan though, featuring only five times in two-and-a-half years while spending spells at Oxford United and Gillingham before his release in July 2020.

But what’s Holmes up to these days?

Well, after a tricky time with Sheffield United, Holmes’ struggles didn’t stop there.

He returned to Northampton Town for a second spell in November 2020, spending a few months at Sixfields before his deal expired in January 2021. A month later, he would make another reunion, this time joining Southend United until the end of the season after being released by the club as a youngster in 2004.

Holmes managed two assists in 13 games but wasn’t able to fend off relegation at Roots Hall.

Then, the Rochford-born winger made the move to non-league side Farnborough, and the former Charlton Athletic star remains there today. They ply their trade in the National League South, where Holmes first made a name for himself with Chelmsford City.

Holmes has made 17 league appearances this season, helping Spencer Day’s side to 11th after winning promotion last campaign. He holds a player-coach role with the club, and it will be hoped his experience and previous successes in the EFL can help develop the non-league talents at Cherrywood Road.