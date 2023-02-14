West Brom’s top 5 performers this season according to WhoScored

West Brom suffered a surprising 2-0 defeat away at Birmingham City last time out, leaving Carlos Corberan’s side in 9th place of the Championship table.

But in the reverse fixture back in September, a 3-2 Blues win left the Baggies in 20th. Corberan has turned the club’s fortunes around and fans are optimistic for he future – even more so after the Spaniard committed his long-term future to the club.

But who are West Brom’s top performers so far this season? According to WhoScored, it’s these five names…

Jed Wallace – average rating 6.90

Signed on a free transfer in the summer, Jed Wallace has become one of the first names on the team sheet for West Brom. The 29-year-old has enjoyed a strong first season at The Hawthorns, scoring four goals and assisting six more. He’s so far played in all 30 of West Brom’s Championship games this season and he’ll be vital to West Brom’s chances of securing a top-six finish this season.

John Swift – average rating 6.92

John Swift is another name who Steve Bruce brought in on a free transfer last summer. The ex-Reading man has been in and out of the starting XI under Corberan, having featured in all but one of the Baggies’ 30 league fixtures this season, scoring three and assisting six in total. He too will be crucial to West Brom’s chances this season.

Dara O’Shea – average rating 7.01

Centre-back Dara O’Shea suffered a really bad injury last season. But he’s since returned to the side, earned the captain’s armband, and reminded fans of the prospect that he is. Despite being so composed and commanding on the pitch, O’Shea is still only 23 years old – he has a bright future in football.

Okay Yokuslu – average rating 7.12

Another Bruce signing, Okay Yokuslu has become a huge fan favourite at The Hawthorns. The Turkish midfielder has put in some really memorable performances for the Baggies, earning several Man of the Match awards in his 26 league appearances this season. He provides a lot of steel to the West Brom midfield.

Kyle Bartley – average rating 7.19

Few West Brom fans would’ve expected to see Kyle Bartley’s name at the top of this list. The centre-back is a divisive name among Baggies fans and he’s not featured all that much this season, having played just seven times in the Championship. Fans might remember his capitulation v Birmingham City earlier in the campaign, but under Corberan, Bartley looked much better. He’s scored twice this season too, which might explain his high rating.