‘They will be involved’ – Bilic drops selection hint ahead of Watford’s trip to Burnley

Watford take on league leaders Burnley in the Championship tonight.

Watford head up north to face Burnley at Turf Moor this evening, for what promises to be a very tough game for the Hornets. Burnley have won their last 10 in the league and have a 17 point lead over Middlesbrough in 3rd, and a 22 point lead over Watford who currently sit in 6th.

The Hornets are winless in their last four but have only lost one of their last six, with their last outing being a 1-1 draw at home to Blackburn Rovers last weekend. That game saw Joao Pedro make his first start since returning from injury, and it also saw the likes of Ken Sema, Imran Louza, and Tom Cleverley make their returns to action as well.

And after confirming that his side have no fresh injury concerns, Bilic said ahead of tonight’s game:

“It was very good that some players like João Pedro started the game against Blackburn after his injury, and Tom Cleverley, Ken Sema and Imrân Louza all played and that broke the ice. They played for a few minutes, and it was definitely good psychologically and physically because they are in better shape.

“They will be involved for the game against Burnley, and we are building them up to come back to top shape where we will need them for the remainder of the season.”

1 of 15 In what season did David Wagner guide Huddersfield Town to promotion from the Championship? 2015/16 2016/17 2017/18 2019/20

Back on track…

Watford have been slightly inconsistent under Bilic. They’ve had spells where they’ve looked really strong and spells where they’ve looked beatable, but Bilic has had a lot of injuries to deal with.

Having the likes of Pedro returning to full fitness ahead of the play-offs though would be a huge boost – providing the Hornets can hang on to their spot in the top-six. He’s an influential player for them and it’ll be interesting to see if he starts tonight, or if he begins on the bench.

Other players like Sema and Louza bring a lot of technical ability to the side and Cleverley brings experience, so things are starting to look up for Bilic and Watford.

Tonight’s game kicks off at 8pm and will be shown live on Sky Sports.