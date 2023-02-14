Swansea City injury news ahead of Blackpool tie: Late call to be made on 24-y/o, midfielders in contention

Swansea City are facing a late call on defender Joel Latibeaudiere’s fitness but midfielders Liam Walsh and Cameron Congreve should be in contention to face Blackpool, Matt Gill has said.

Swansea City are facing an uphill battle in their bid to turn around their form following some tough times this season.

The Swans endured a dismal January transfer window and poor form has persisted, leaving them down in 15th and seven points away from the play-off spots they had once hoped they would be challenging for this season.

A winnable clash with Blackpool is up next on Wednesday though, and there has been encouraging injury news ahead of the tie.

As quoted by the club media, assistant head coach Matt Gill has said a late call will be made on versatile defender Latibeaudiere, who was absent from the Sheffield United defeat through a calf injury. He said:

“We hope Joel will be fit, he will be with team on the grass today so we will see how he comes through, but it is good he is back involved with the group.”

That wasn’t the only positive update either. Midfielder Liam Walsh has returned to contention after an outing for the U21s on Monday, while it seems to be the same for Cameron Congreve after his outing against Cardiff City’s youngsters too.

“Walshy has come back in brilliant shape, but he needs minutes under his belt,” he went on to say.

“He was excellent last night in a really good game for the U21s. He has come though that fine and it means he can be involved with us on Wednesday.

“Cameron Congreve got a full 90, which means he is in a better place than he has been.”

Welcome returns…

Having Latibeaudiere, Walsh and Congreve back available for selection or at least close to contention will come as a welcome boost for Russell Martin and co heading into the final third of the campaign.

It gives the Swans some more squad depth in key areas, something they have struggled for at times.

It remains to be seen whether or not Latibeaudiere is made available for the tie following his recent absence and Martin will know not to rush him back from a muscle injury, but his return to the matchday squad would be a welcome one.