‘Should be right up for this one’ – Stoke City v Huddersfield Town prediction: The72

Stoke City host Huddersfield Town in the Championship tomorrow night.

Stoke City welcome Huddersfield Town to the bet365 tomorrow, in a game between two sides who’ve endured very disappointing 2022/23 seasons so far.

The Potters currently sit in 19th place of the Championship table and have only won one of their last seven league fixtures, with their last being a goalless draw at home to Hull City.

Huddersfield meanwhile have just appointed Neil Warnock as manager, but the veteran gaffer won’t be in the dugout for tomorrow night’s game.

The Terriers haven’t won any of their last six, having lost 1-0 away at Wigan Athletic last time out.

Here, a handful of our writers make their prediction for the game…

Luke Phelps

“The Huddersfield players should be right up for this one after that poor result at Wigan, and with Warnock no doubt watching over as he gears up for his return to management.

“Stoke, despite having had a poor season, can be very difficult to beat at the bet365. I’m expecting a very cagey and low-scoring affair here, but I’m fancying Huddersfield to put in a decent shift.

“I’m going to predict a score draw in this one, which wouldn’t be a terrible result for either side.”

Score prediction: Stoke City 1-1 Huddersfield Town

James Ray

“I feel like either side could snatch three points from this one. The Potters have had some bright moments but they’ve proven to be false dawns, while Huddersfield should be well and truly up for the fight in their bid to survive.

“It makes this a tough tie to call and it may not be the easiest on the eye given some of the struggles they’ve endured this season.

“But, if Stoke are to really put some good distance between themselves and the drop, this is the sort of game they have to be winning. I’ll back them to do just that too, but it will be a close one and could go either way.”

Score prediction: Stoke City 1-0 Huddersfield Town