QPR team news and predicted XI to face Sunderland: Attacker being assessed, defender out

QPR host Sunderland in the Championship tonight.

QPR sit in 16th place of the table ahead of tonight’s game, compared to Sunderland who sit in 7th and just one point outside the top-six.

The R’s haven’t won in eight league games now having lost 2-1 at home to Millwall last time out. Sunderland meanwhile have lost just one of their last eight league fixtures, beating Reading 1-0 in their last Championship game.

A win for QPR tonight could lift them as high as 10th in the Championship.

QPR team news

Neil Critchley has a few injury concerns going into this one, with Chris Willock potentially missing out after he picked up a hamstring injury in the last outing v Millwall.

Tyler Roberts looks set to return to the side after missing the last two, but centre-back Jake Clarke-Salter has picked up a fresh calf injury and Critchley says he won’t be back anytime soon.

Elsewhere, there’s no new updates on Taylor Richards, Leon Balogun or Lyndon Dykes, and so the trio look unlikely to feature tonight.

Predicted XI

Dieng (GK)

Paal

Dunne

Dickie

Laird

Johansen

Field

Dozzell

Chair

Iroegbunam

Lowe

QPR really need to catch a break. Critchley has tried changing things up in the last few games but nothing seems to be working for his side right now.

Rob Dickie and Jimmy Dunne is the only available centre-back pairing right now. Critchley has been playing three in the middle of the park in Stefan Johansen, Sam Field, and Andre Dozzell of late, with three attacking players ahead of them

Sinclair Armstrong impressed v Millwall but Tim Iroegbunam could be a better option from the start tonight, given Armstrong’s inexperience in the Championship. Jamal Lowe should keep his spot in the XI – he has two in five for QPR so far.

Tonight’s game kicks off at 7:45pm.