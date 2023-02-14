QPR and Jamal Lowe: Do the R’s have an option to buy? Could they sign the Bournemouth man this summer?

QPR’s only signing of last month’s transfer window was the loan capture of Jamal Lowe from Bournemouth.

And the striker has since scored twice in five Championship outings for the R’s, netting in his first start for QPR against a former club of his in Swansea City, and then in the 1-1 draw at Huddersfield Town.

QPR’s options up top are fairly limited with Lyndon Dykes misfiring and still sidelined. Chris Martin came in on a short-term contract earlier in the month, with youngster Sinclair Armstrong looking to make his mark on the first-team too.

Lowe though is a proven goal-scorer at Championship level and he’s been one of the R’s better performers in recent weeks. But at the time of his arrival in west London, talkSPORT reporter Alex Crook revealed on Twitter that QPR don’t have an option to buy the striker from Bournemouth.

This is a straight loan. No buy option https://t.co/5MoTEnQz0d — Alex Crook ⚽️🎙 (@alex_crook) January 11, 2023

But not all hope is lost for QPR as Lowe sees his current Bournemouth contract expire in the summer. And with the Cherries under new ownership and splashing the cash on some big name attacking players, it seems like Lowe is falling further down the pecking order.

A new Bournemouth deal for Lowe – as things stand – seems relatively unlikely. But if he impresses in the second tier between now and the end of the season then the Cherries might extend his stay and cash in whilst his stock is high. Furthermore, if Bournemouth are relegated then they might look to keep Lowe, as he’s a proven name at Championship level.

QPR have a number of players out of contract in 2024 and so a few summer sales seem likely – but with that could be a few summer signings too, and Lowe on a permanent deal would be a great capture for the R’s.