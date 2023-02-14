Norwich City team news and predicted XI to face Hull City: January signing out, 21-year-old set to return

Norwich City host Hull City in the Championship tonight.

Norwich City host an in form Hull City side later this evening, in what should be a very difficult game for both sides.

The Canaries go into this one on the back of consecutive defeats in the Championship, with David Wagner’s side having lost away at Bristol City last weekend.

Liam Rosenior’s Hull City meanwhile have lost just one of their last 10 league fixtures, drawing 0-0 away at Stoke City last time to move up into 11th – a point and a place behind Norwich.

Norwich City team news

According to Pink Un, Wagner is set to welcome back the 21-year-old Christos Tzolis tonight, but January signing Marquinhos remains sidelined.

Elsewhere, Wagner has no fresh injury concerns to deal with, but remains without Sam Byram, Przemyslaw Placheta, and Joe Rowe for tonight’s game – the trio are expected back next month.

Isaac Hayden remains sidelined with a longer-term injury.

Predicted XI

Gunn (GK)

Giannoulis

Hanley

Omobamidele

Aarons

Gabriel Sara

McLean

Dowell

Hernandez

Sargent

Pukki

1 of 15 In what season did David Wagner guide Huddersfield Town to promotion from the Championship? 2015/16 2016/17 2017/18 2019/20

Wagner doesn’t have too much squad depth right now and so predicting any rotational changes is difficult. One change that could make sense could be bringing Onel Hernandez back into the fold after he started on the bench v Bristol City, with Ben Gibson and Adam Idah two names that could be in the same category.

Wagner might fancy a chance in shape or a change in personnel at the back after two-straight defeats in the league, but his options remain very limited.

Tonight’s game kicks off at 7:45pm.