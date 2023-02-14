Neil Warnock to be without Huddersfield Town favourite for the rest of the season after cruel blow

Huddersfield Town right-back Ollie Turton will be out for the rest of the season after suffering an ACL injury against Wigan Athletic at the weekend.

Huddersfield Town man Turton has become a popular figure at the John Smith’s Stadium since arriving from Blackpool in 2021. He played 44 times last season as the Terriers made it to the play-offs but his involvement has been hindered this season.

The 30-year-old spent the best part of three months out through injury from November to early February and returned with an assist in the clash with QPR earlier this month.

However, concerns were raised when Turton was forced off with a knee injury in the early stages of the Wigan Athletic defeat at the weekend. Now, their worst fears have been confirmed.

Speaking ahead of their clash with Stoke City, caretaker boss Narcis Pelach – who will remain in charge before Neil Warnock leads the Terriers against Birmingham City at the weekend – confirmed Turton is facing six months out with an ACL injury.

NP: "To lose any player is a sad moment, it doesn't matter who he is. But I believe in the squad, we have other players to step in that can also play well. "We can get the right result against Stoke if we arrive into the game with the right mindset. It's a tough game."#htafc — Huddersfield Town (@htafc) February 14, 2023

A blow for all…

Turton’s energetic displays on the right-hand side as a wing-back or full-back have made him a popular figure since his arrival at Huddersfield Town and it will be a big blow for Warnock not having him there to call upon for the rest of the season.

In his absence, Matt Lowton will be available for selection while Brodie Spencer can also play as a right-back.

It remains to be seen who can make the spot their own under Warnock’s management, while Turton’s full focus will be on recovery, with next season now the target return date following this latest cruel blow.