Millwall team news and predicted XI to face Coventry City: No new blows for Rowett after QPR win

Millwall face Coventry City in the Championship tonight.

Millwall come into this midweek clash with the win in their sails after picking up a win over London rivals QPR at the weekend. The victory leaves Gary Rowett’s side in an impressive 5th place after 29 games as they look to earn a play-off spot this season.

As for Coventry City, their faint hopes of another push for the top-six have dwindled significantly over recent months. Their patchy form has persisted and as a result, the Sky Blues are now seven points off the play-off spots in 14th place.

Last time these two sides met, George Saville and Viktor Gyokeres were on the score sheets as they played out a 1-1 draw.

Millwall team news

Thankfully for Rowett, he’s got no new issues to contend with ahead of the Coventry City trip – barring any late blows of course.

Versatile midfielder Callum Styles and attacker Tyler Burey remain out through quad and hip injuries respectively, while skipper Shaun Hutchinson’s absence will mean in-form loan ace Charlie Cresswell will likely start at the heart of defence again.

Predicted XI

Long (GK)

McNamara

Cresswell

Cooper

Wallace

Saville

Mitchell

Honeyman

Flemming

Burke

Bradshaw

While Duncan Watmore made a good impression in his goalscoring debut against QPR, it could be best to manage his workload given some of his previous problems with injury. Oli Burke or Andreas Voglsammer could be replacements, but after his goal against the R’s, Burke may get the edge.

Elsewhere, Rowett might look to keep things similar to avoid changing a working formula. There are other rotation options if Millwall want to ease the burden on some regular starters, but the Lions are managing well at the moment.

The clash kicks off at 19:45 tonight.