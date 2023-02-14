Marc Albrighton to West Brom: Do the Baggies have an option to buy? Would Leicester City consider selling?

Leicester City winger Marc Albrighton joined West Brom on loan late last month, and he’s quickly becoming a favourite among Baggies fans.
The experienced winger has started West Brom’s last two games now. He was brought in as a temporary replacement for Matt Phillips who’s currently sidelined, after Albrighton had fallen down the pecking order at Leicester City.
Despite being 33 years old, Albrighton looks sharp, and many are already starting to wonder whether there’s a possibility that West Brom could sign Albrighton on a permanent basis at the end of the season. But there’s nothing in the media to suggest that the Baggies have an option or an obligation to buy Albrighton from Leicester City at the end of his loan spell.
And Albrighton has already been quizzed on the possibility of him making his stay at The Hawthorns, to which he said:
“That’s something I’ve not even considered. The main thing for me to do was to come here now, spend three or four months.”
Albrighton is under contract at Leicester for another season after this one. Given his age and given the fact that he doesn’t seem to be moving up the pecking order anytime soon, it seems likely that he’ll be released. But Albrighton came to West Brom in search of regular football and if that’s not going to be available at the King Power next season, then Albrighton will surely look for another loan, or a permanent transfer.
He’s been a loyal servant to the club and he’s certainly a modern day legend at Leicester City. So it seems unlikely that the club would stand in his way should he want to move on next summer, but it remains to be seen.
Albrighton has looked sharp in his first couple of West Brom appearances and he looks set to play an important role for Carlos Corberan’s side in the remainder of their 2022/23 campaign.
Up next for the Baggies is a home game v Blackburn Rovers tomorrow night.