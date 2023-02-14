Marc Albrighton to West Brom: Do the Baggies have an option to buy? Would Leicester City consider selling?

Leicester City winger Marc Albrighton joined West Brom on loan late last month, and he’s quickly becoming a favourite among Baggies fans.

The experienced winger has started West Brom’s last two games now. He was brought in as a temporary replacement for Matt Phillips who’s currently sidelined, after Albrighton had fallen down the pecking order at Leicester City.

Despite being 33 years old, Albrighton looks sharp, and many are already starting to wonder whether there’s a possibility that West Brom could sign Albrighton on a permanent basis at the end of the season. But there’s nothing in the media to suggest that the Baggies have an option or an obligation to buy Albrighton from Leicester City at the end of his loan spell.

And Albrighton has already been quizzed on the possibility of him making his stay at The Hawthorns, to which he said: