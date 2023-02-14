Manchester United finalising deal for Cardiff City prodigy – four-year pro deal agreed

Manchester United are poised to sign Cardiff City state Gabriele Biancheri on a four-year deal, Fabrizio Romano has said.

Manchester United’s esteemed youth academy has seen them bring numerous players through the ranks, with plenty starting out in the EFL before making a name for themselves at Old Trafford.

Cardiff City boast productive youth ranks too, with plenty of academy starlets finding first-team opportunities in South Wales.

Now though, it seems the Bluebirds are set to lose one of their top talents to the Premier League giants.

Manchester United were first linked with Cardiff City academy talent Biancheri towards the end of January but now, in a new update, transfer guru Fabrizio Romano has said the wait is now on FIFA to finalise his four-year deal at Old Trafford.

Manchester United are set to complete the signing of young talent 2006-born striker Gabriele Biancheri from Cardiff City 🔴🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿🤝🏻 #MUFC Understand it’s 4 year pro contract now completed, just waiting for Fifa approval to finalise the deal. pic.twitter.com/ZnslrA9J4C — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) February 14, 2023

Biancheri has found action in the FA Youth Cup for Cardiff City’s youngsters while also playing three times for Wales’ U17s.

Losing a promising talent…

It’s a blow for Cardiff City to lose a promising player like Biancheri before they’ve even had a chance to see him tested on the senior stage, but it makes for a good move for the youngster and it further highlights the good work gone by the club’s youth academy.

The Welsh youth international looks destined for a bright future and he’ll be able to go from strength to strength with Manchester United, providing FIFA approve the move of course.

For the Bluebirds, the attention will be firmly on uncovering and developing the next starlet to break into their attacking ranks as Biancheri heads for pastures new with the Red Devils, who clearly see big potential in the youngster.