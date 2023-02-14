‘Lots of technical ability’ – QPR boss Neil Critchley has his say on Sunderland ahead of tonight’s Championship clash

QPR boss Neil Critchley has hailed Sunderland and their experienced manager Tony Mowbray ahead of tonight’s Championship clash in west London.

Sunderland head down to QPR in the Championship tonight. The R’s are going in search of their first league win in eight, having won just one of their last 15 league fixtures. Last time out, QPR lost 2-1 at home to Millwall and now find themselves in 16th place of the table.

The Black Cats meanwhile are flying high in 7th place of the table. They beat Reading 1-0 at the Stadium of Light on Saturday and another win here tonight could thrust them into the play-off places. And Critchley is expecting another tough outing – speaking to the club ahead of tonight’s game, he said of Sunderland:

“They’re a really good football team. They’ve got lots of technical ability in their team and quality at the top end of the pitch.”

Mowbray replaced the now Stoke City boss Alex Neil earlier in the campaign. It’s since proved to be a steady appointment for the Black Cats, with Mowbray having won over the hearts of Sunderland fans.

“Tony Mowbray is obviously a very experienced manager,” Critchley continued. “They had a good win at the weekend, they’re right up there in the table and look like a team playing full of confidence. We’re expecting another tough game.”