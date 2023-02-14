‘Looking much improved’ – Derby County v Lincoln City prediction: The72

Derby County host Lincoln City in League One tonight.

Lincoln City make the relatively short trip to Pride Park tonight in what be a very exciting League One clash between two sides who’ve been performing well of late.

Derby County lost 3-2 away at Wycombe Wanderers last time out. It was the Rams’ first league defeat since October, with Paul Warne’s side currently sitting in 5th place of the table.

The Imps have moved up into 13th after picking up back-to-back wins in the league. Mark Kennedy’s beat Bristol Rovers 1-0 last time out, courtesy of a Regan Poole goal.

Here, a handful of our writers make their prediction for tonight’s game…

Luke Phelps

“This is a very intriguing match up. Lincoln City are looking much improved after January and I think they’ll go on to claim a top half finish in League One this season, but competition in the third tier is rife.

“Derby County were stopped in their tracks by Wycombe Wanderers and I expect the Rams to bounce back very soon. But whether they can bounce back with a win against a stubborn Lincoln City side remains to be seen.

“I’ll say draw in this one.”

Score prediction: Derby County 1-1 Lincoln City

James Ray

“Derby County will be determined to bounce back after seeing their winning run halted by Wycombe Wanderers at the weekend and a return to Pride Park provides the perfect chance for them to do just that.

“The Rams have been formidable at home, as have Lincoln City, but the latter have largely struggled on the road.

“That, combined with the need to bounce back for Paul Warne’s side, could see the hosts pick up a relatively comfortable win tonight. The Imps are a resolute outfit, but I can see them coming up short here.”

Score prediction: Derby County 3-1 Lincoln City