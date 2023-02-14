‘Looking formidable’ – Preston North End v Luton Town prediction: The72

Preston North End host Luton Town in the Championship tomorrow night.

Preston North End welcome Luton Town to Deepdale tomorrow night. The Lilywhites have lost their last three games in all competitions – losing four of their last six in total – leaving Ryan Lowe’s side in 12th place of the Championship table.

Rob Edwards’ Luton Town meanwhile are flying high in 4th. The Hatters have only lost one of their last seven in all competitions, drawing away at Coventry City in their last outing.

The reverse fixture between these two sides ended in a 1-0 Preston win at Kenilworth Road back in August.

Here, a handful of our writers make their prediction for tomorrow’s game…

Luke Phelps

“Preston have had a tough run of recent fixtures, and a home game v Luton Town doesn’t make things any easier for them. I still think the Lilywhites will record a decent league finish this season, but I’m not sure they can move much higher than 12th.

“Luton though are looking formidable. Edwards is performing a lot better than I thought he would this season and a top-six finish looks very much on the cards for them.

“This game is going to be very difficult for both sides. Preston though have a knack of halting a run of losses with a decent performance at Deepdale – I’ll say draw.”

Score prediction: Preston North End 1-1 Luton Town

1 of 15 In what season did David Wagner guide Huddersfield Town to promotion from the Championship? 2015/16 2016/17 2017/18 2019/20

James Ray

“Preston’s struggles at Deepdale have persisted all season long and with five straight home defeats in the Championship, they’re in need of a turnaround in fortunes. I can’t see them getting that here though.

“The Hatters are undefeated in four away from home and had won three in a row on the road before being held to a 1-1 draw against Coventry City last time out.

“This could be a close one if Preston can finally put it together at home, but I’m going to have to back the visitors.”

Score prediction: Preston North End 0-2 Luton Town